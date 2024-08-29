Watch Now
Santa Maria police unable to substantiate claims of attempted kidnapping

A safety issue was reported to the Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District this week regarding a woman who attempted to walk away with two students in front of Tunnell Elementary School.
The Santa Maria Police Department says its investigators have been unable to substantiate claims that a kidnapping attempt occurred at Tunnell Elementary School last week.

Police received the attempted kidnapping report on August 22. In a message sent to parents the next morning, the school's principal described the report, saying that an unknown female tried walking away with two students from the front of the school after classes ended for the day. The children reportedly did not leave with the woman. She was described as Hispanic, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and driving a gray Toyota Camry or similar vehicle with a license plate frame that had a bear, purple lettering and the word "Fresno."

Police say they have since conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, interviewing numerous potential witnesses and those involved. They also reportedly reviewed surveillance video from the area.

"At this time, despite the comprehensive investigative efforts, SMPD detectives have been unable to substantiate any claims that a kidnapping attempt or any other crimes were committed during the incident," the police department said in a press release issued Thursday. "Importantly, there does not appear to be any related threat to the public."

Police add that their investigation into the report is ongoing.

