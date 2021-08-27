Santa Maria project to affect water service, traffic along Broadway

Some people in Santa Maria may experience a disruption in water service due to a construction project starting next week.

City officials say the water shutdowns will be temporary.

Starting Monday, Aug. 30, crews will be working to replace water line valves and other water line facilities along Broadway.

City officials say affected residents and businesses will be notified at least 48 hours in advance of any water service interruptions, which would occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The project will also reportedly cause intermittent lane closures on Broadway which could cause traffic delays. City officials are asking the public to take alternate routes whenever possible.

The valve replacement project is expected to continue through the end of the year and be done before a Caltrans pavement rehabilitation project along Broadway that is scheduled to start in the spring of 2022.

Updates on the project will be posted at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Broadway