Santa Maria Public Library extending hours and hosting events for children

Book lovers and children are in for a treat at the City of Santa Maria Public Library.

The library is extending its hours starting Monday, July 11.

The hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, the library is inviting families and children to an interactive and imaginative program presented by Pyjama Drama on Monday, July 11 at 11 a.m. in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater. The program features play, stories, and songs for children ages 18 months to 3 years old.

Also being held in the theater, preschoolers and caregivers are invited to learn how to create sensory bins on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m.