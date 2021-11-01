Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria Public Library extends hours at some branches

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Santa Maria library
Posted at 4:57 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 19:57:39-04

Beginning Monday, three libraries in Santa Barbara County are operating under new hours.

Beginning Nov. 1, the Santa Maria Public Library Main Library, at 421 S. McClelland St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The library had closed at 5 p.m. previously.

The Guadalupe Branch Library, at 4179 W. Main St., Suite D, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Previously, the library had been open from 12 to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The Los Alamos Branch Library, located at 405 Helena St., will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library had been open from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For updated hours and available library resources, community members can visit the library's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png