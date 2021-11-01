Santa Maria Public Library extends hours at some branches

Beginning Monday, three libraries in Santa Barbara County are operating under new hours.

Beginning Nov. 1, the Santa Maria Public Library Main Library, at 421 S. McClelland St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The library had closed at 5 p.m. previously.

The Guadalupe Branch Library, at 4179 W. Main St., Suite D, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Previously, the library had been open from 12 to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The Los Alamos Branch Library, located at 405 Helena St., will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library had been open from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For updated hours and available library resources, community members can visit the library's website.