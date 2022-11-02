Santa Maria Public Library offering free fall sign craft to-go kits

The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced a limited number of free fall-themed craft take-home kits for adults.

The kits will be available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis beginning Saturday, November 5 to Saturday, November 12 at the Orcutt and Los Alamos branch libraries. The Orcutt branch is located at 175 South Broadway. The Los Alamos branch is located at 405 Helena Street.

Each kit includes faux leaves, ribbons, tissue paper, and craft paper for decorating a fall-themed sign.

Patrons are also welcome to bring their kit and attend the fall workshop being held at the main Library Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.