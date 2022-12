The City of Santa Maria Public Library’s to-go Bookmobile will be around the city with pop-up Bookmobile stops on select Saturdays at various locations.

At each stop, patrons can check out materials, and place holds, and apply for a library card.

There will be a pop-up on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Marilyn Stanley Park, at 2600 La Costa Drive.

For more information and a calendar of events, visit the library’s website.