The city of Santa Maria Public Library welcomes the “Love on a Leash” program back to the library for an afternoon of reading.

Love on a Leash volunteers will bring dogs to the Youth Services Altrusa Theater on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Dec. 27 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for “Paws to Read.” Sign up at the Youth Services Desk for a 15-minute time slot to read to trained service dogs. This program is open to children ages six through 12.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the library and its resources are available online.

Questions may be directed to the library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.