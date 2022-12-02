Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria Public Library's inaugural Youth Maker Market to be held Saturday

The public is welcome to attend this event to purchase handmade items and support local youths
Santa Maria library
KSBY
The City of Santa Maria Public Library invites the community to support creative youth at the inaugural Youth Maker Market, which will be held on Saturday, December 3
Santa Maria library
Posted at 7:31 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 10:31:19-05

The City of Santa Maria Public Library invites the community to support creative youth at the inaugural Youth Maker Market, which will be held on Saturday, December 3.

This will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the Library’s Shepard Hall.

Youths ages six through 17 will sell handcrafted items and gain hands-on experience learning about planning, marketing, money handling, and customer service.

The public is welcome to attend this event to purchase handmade items and support local youths.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to the library’s youth services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png