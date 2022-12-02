Santa Maria Public Library's inaugural Youth Maker Market to be held Saturday

The City of Santa Maria Public Library invites the community to support creative youth at the inaugural Youth Maker Market, which will be held on Saturday, December 3.

This will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the Library’s Shepard Hall.

Youths ages six through 17 will sell handcrafted items and gain hands-on experience learning about planning, marketing, money handling, and customer service.

The public is welcome to attend this event to purchase handmade items and support local youths.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to the library’s youth services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.