Santa Maria pursuit suspect injured after jumping off bridge

A man was hospitalized after jumping off the Santa Maria River Bridge following a pursuit Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it started shortly after 7:30 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a driver going around 90 mph on northbound Highway 101 near Clark Valley Road in Orcutt.

The driver reportedly took off, exiting at Union Valley Parkway and taking city streets before getting back onto the highway northbound at Betteravia.

CHP says at times he was traveling more than 100 mph.

The sergeant reportedly stopped the pursuit when the suspect began driving in the center median.

Shortly after, CHP says the driver was involved in a crash with another vehicle near the Santa Maria River Bridge.

The suspect then ran away and jumped off the bridge, according to CHP, adding that he sustained major injuries and had to be carried out of the riverbed by medics and taken to a nearby hospital.

Several other vehicles were also reportedly involved in a collision after the initial crash, but no other injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up in the area until after 8:30 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released.