Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department to host wedding & quinceanera expo

wedding dress.png
CNN Newsource
wedding dress.png
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 21:28:52-05

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting anyone planning a wedding, quinceañera, sweet 16, or formal event to the 2023 Santa Maria Wedding/Quince Expo.

The expo is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Center, 313 East Tunnell Street.

The community is encouraged to meet local businesses that offer services to help create a spectacular event.

The 2023 Santa Maria Wedding/Quince Expo will host vendors from varying specialties, including florists, photographers, DJs, venue managers, event planners, caterers, and more.

Entry to the event is free and includes a welcome bag for the first 50 brides in attendance each day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png