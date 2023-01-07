Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department to host wedding & quinceanera expo

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting anyone planning a wedding, quinceañera, sweet 16, or formal event to the 2023 Santa Maria Wedding/Quince Expo.

The expo is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Center, 313 East Tunnell Street.

The community is encouraged to meet local businesses that offer services to help create a spectacular event.

The 2023 Santa Maria Wedding/Quince Expo will host vendors from varying specialties, including florists, photographers, DJs, venue managers, event planners, caterers, and more.

Entry to the event is free and includes a welcome bag for the first 50 brides in attendance each day.