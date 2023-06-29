Santa Maria Regional Transit is expanding its services in north Santa Barbara County

The Santa Maria Regional Transit Center is kicking off a new project next month aimed at improving transportation services.

Santa Maria Regional Transit is consolidating its 'Breeze Bus' line to help riders save money on their daily commutes.

This latest project is expected to start on July 1.

The consolidation of the regional Breeze Bus service is part of a series of improvements the City of Santa Maria is making to its public transit.

The goal of this new project is to broaden and provide more access to public transit across north Santa Barbara County.

“The route to Lompoc is now going to be known as Route 30, so this fits with the [Santa Maria Regional Transit] system. There isn’t a whole lot of change there,” said Gamaliel Anguiano, Santa Maria Transit services manager. “Services are just going to spread out throughout the day, but the route that goes to Los Alamos, Buellton, and Solvang is now Route 20. That one will see its services extended all the way to Chumash.”

SMRT officials anticipate ridership to double on Routes 20 and 30 due to increased gas prices and more schedule options.

Riders on these routes can also save money on the transit service's unlimited multi-ride pass that now costs just $31 for the month — compared to $75 previously.

“With increased fuel costs a lot of our long-distance travelers are seeing that pinch in their pockets, so if we can incentive travel through public transit, we can help a lot of our community have access to employment, medical, commercial, and educational facilities that are only housed in Santa Maria," said Anguiano.

As inflation continues to affect the lives of people across the nation, more commuters are depending on public transit in their day-to-day lives.

“I use the bus often to go to my appointments or to go shopping," said Marlene, a Santa Maria resident. "The truth is that the bus is quite important because sometimes you don't even have a ride. It's very easy to catch the bus in the community of Santa Maria."

SMRT officials say these riders will also soon be able to benefit from digital bus passes and bus-tracking smartphone apps.

SMRT officials say both regional and city routes will now also share the same holiday service schedules.