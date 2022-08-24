Santa Maria Regional Transit receives over 6 million in grants to buy electric buses

Santa Maria Regional Transit has received a $6.6 million federal grant to purchase six electric buses in an effort to be carbon-free by 2024.

The Low-No grant is part of $1.66 billion in grants awarded nationwide by the Federal Transit Administration.

All buses will come with the new SMRT branding livery, additional passenger amenities and the latest in air quality management equipment, a spokesperson said.

Santa Maria's first electric bus was on display at the Santa Maria Regional Transit booth during the Santa Barbara County Fair in July.

SMRT has partnered with bus manufacturer Gillig Inc. to obtain the six electric buses, which will be added to its impending fleet of Proterra and New Flyer electric buses.

A virtual bus driver training simulator is also included as part of SMRT's workforce development program.