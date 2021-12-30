Watch
Santa Maria Regional Transit starting new routes on Sunday

Posted at 7:54 PM, Dec 29, 2021
The Santa Maria Regional Transit service will implement route and schedule changes starting on Sunday.

Transit service managers say the routes have been re-timed to facilitate transfers and improve reliability.

Most will operate on a 45-minute frequency.

Digital bus passes will also be available on the city's smart-pay app.

SMRT will be offering free rides from Sunday, January 2nd through Friday, January 7 to help riders adjust to the new changes.

For a more detailed explanation of the new routes offered by SMRT, visit this link.

