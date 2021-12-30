Santa Maria Regional Transit starting new routes on Sunday

The Santa Maria Regional Transit service will implement route and schedule changes starting on Sunday.

Transit service managers say the routes have been re-timed to facilitate transfers and improve reliability.

Most will operate on a 45-minute frequency.

Digital bus passes will also be available on the city's smart-pay app.

SMRT will be offering free rides from Sunday, January 2nd through Friday, January 7 to help riders adjust to the new changes.

For a more detailed explanation of the new routes offered by SMRT, visit this link.