Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria resident arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana sales and weapons violations

22-36 Marijuana and Firearms .jpg
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
22-36 Marijuana and Firearms .jpg
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 20:47:23-04

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Cannabis Compliance Team arrested a Santa Maria resident on suspicion of illegally selling marijuana in Orcutt and the surrounding area.

According to sheriff's officials, detectives found more than two pounds of processed marijuana during the service of a search warrant at the suspect's home in the 200 block of N. Smith Street in Santa Maria on Thursday.

They also reported finding more than $80,000 in cash and several guns, including two which sheriff's officials described as illegally possessed assault weapons. One of them was reportedly a ghost gun.

Angel Reynoso-Juarez, 28, was booked into jail on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sale, conspiracy, possession of an assault weapon, and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle. Reynoso-Juarez was released without bail under the local court's extension of an emergency rule that eliminated bail for certain offenses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While recreational marijuana is legal, anyone selling cannabis must be licensed through the State of California and in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, cannabis businesses must possess local land use permits and business licenses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png