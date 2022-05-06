Santa Maria resident arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana sales and weapons violations

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Cannabis Compliance Team arrested a Santa Maria resident on suspicion of illegally selling marijuana in Orcutt and the surrounding area.

According to sheriff's officials, detectives found more than two pounds of processed marijuana during the service of a search warrant at the suspect's home in the 200 block of N. Smith Street in Santa Maria on Thursday.

They also reported finding more than $80,000 in cash and several guns, including two which sheriff's officials described as illegally possessed assault weapons. One of them was reportedly a ghost gun.

Angel Reynoso-Juarez, 28, was booked into jail on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sale, conspiracy, possession of an assault weapon, and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle. Reynoso-Juarez was released without bail under the local court's extension of an emergency rule that eliminated bail for certain offenses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While recreational marijuana is legal, anyone selling cannabis must be licensed through the State of California and in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, cannabis businesses must possess local land use permits and business licenses.