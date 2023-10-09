Santa Maria residents got to experience the magic on Main Street at "calles vivas" event.

Santa Maria residents had another chance to experience the magic on Main Street at the second annual Santa Maria open streets "calles vivas" event.

The event offered a huge array of safe and healthy recreation for all ages while celebrating community, art, and local businesses.

It took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was located on one mile of Main Street from Broadway to Blosser Road and Machado Plaza.

"This is a celebration of Santa Maria. We have more than 163 activities. It's a beautiful day to have some exercise, and get to know the resources that we have available in Santa Maria, in the county,” said Carlos Escobedo, Chairman for Santa Maria Open Streets.