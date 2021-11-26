Santa Maria shoppers can win cash prizes this holiday season

Shoppers in Santa Maria have a chance to win cash prizes this holiday season, just for supporting local businesses.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is launching a campaign called "Support Local & Win Big" on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Chamber will be awarding four $250 cash prizes, two $500 cash prizes, and one $1,000 grand prize.

Shoppers can enter the contest through the Chamber's contest app by submitting a selfie at a local store, nonprofit, or restaurant or by submitting a receipt from a local store or nonprofit donation totaling at least $50.

To qualify, businesses must be located in Santa Maria, Orcutt, or Guadalupe and must be outside of a person's normal spending. That means receipts for groceries and utilities don't count.

The contest runs through December 19.

Winners will be randomly drawn and announced the week of December 20.

Click here for full contest rules and details.