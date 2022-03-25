Santa Maria skate park undergoing renovations

A Santa Maria skate park is undergoing renovations.

The area at Fletcher Park off College Drive is only a concrete slab right now. City workers have removed the ramps, half pipes and even the fence.

City officials say they’re refurbishing the skate park area along with the restrooms and basketball court.

Shortly after the start of the pandemic, wood chips were placed at the skate park to deter use.

The park was closed temporarily due to social distancing measures at the time but vandals cut open the fence in order to gain use of the skate park. Graffiti was also found on some of the ramps.