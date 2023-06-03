Santa Maria soccer league utilizes a robot to paint field lines

A Santa Maria soccer league is utilizing some new technology to paint its playing fields.

The Central City Soccer League, which has divisions for youth boys and girls as well as adults, uses a robot to paint the boundary lines for soccer fields at the Minami field basins.

"It's easier," David Rodriguez said, who is the operator of the robot. "The future has a lot of technology coming out and this is one of them right here."

The soccer league has been using the robot for about a year now. Its name? Turftank.

In addition to soccer fields, Turftank can also paint football and baseball fields.

Rodriguez said that a 16-year-old made Turftank.

