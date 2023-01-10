Santa Maria storm response update

Santa Maria as of this afternoon has reopened five of 14 roads that were closed Monday due to flooding during the storm.

Due to all the rain activity, city parks with retention basins are closed because they are full of runoff and the Santa Maria River is flowing.

City crews are continuously doing damage assessments.

Santa Maria residents whose properties sustained uninsured damage due to the storm are encouraged to contact the Building Division of the City’s Community Development Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2241.

Residents can stay informed by using an interactive City road closure map posted online.

An emergency shelter opened by the City at its Minami Community Center on Monday night has since been closed.

However, The Freedom Warming Center located at the Church of Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, housed 23 persons overnight and is still available to provide services.

The City continues to provide normal operating hours at the City’s Main Library and the

branch libraries it operates in Los Alamos, Cuyama, and Orcutt.

The Guadalupe Branch Library is closed today due to localized street flooding, and Bookmobile service is unavailable due to windy conditions.

The City was fortunate to maintain electrical power, according to PG&E, and residents and

businesses in Santa Maria continue to have all utility services available.

Stronger winds and additional rains are forecast in the coming days so residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions.

Residents are encouraged to follow the City’s social media pages, or check the City’s webpage for the latest information.