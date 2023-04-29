Santa Maria Strawberry Festival wraps up Sunday

Saturday is the second-to-last day to go enjoy the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Attendees can expect the traditional favorites including carnival rides, strawberry tasting, and the children’s coloring contest.

Event organizers say the festival is a reflection of the community. The festival showcases all businesses, big and small, to share their goods and services with an audience of tens of thousands of shoppers.

The Center Stage is their opportunity to shine like a star. Performances are scheduled from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A new addition to this year’s Strawberry Festival is the "Chalk Festival." An area in front of the convention center is transformed into a gallery of strawberry-themed masterpieces by local artists.

A children’s chalk area will be available near the artists and is included with festival admission.

The festival is carrying on the “Strawberry Cruizin” theme with an expanded Classic Car Show. The car show showcases classic cars from the 1930s to the 1970s.

The last day to visit the festival is Sunday, April 30.