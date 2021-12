A structure fire broke out at a building on the 1200 block of W. McCoy Ln. in Santa Maria on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m.

The building was not damaged by the fire, but officials wtih Santa Maria Fire told KSBY it may have been intentionally set. They are reviewing camera footage as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.