Santa Maria students help design and paint school mural

Students at a Santa Maria school are painting a mural with the help of a Los Angeles-based artist.

The mural design was picked out by staff and students and will depict the school's mascot, a lion.

5th and 6th graders at David Sanchez Elementary helped spray paint this afternoon alongside Michelle Guerro, also known by her artist name "Mr. B-Baby."

"Last night, they went home with a primed wall, and then today they came in with the lion sketched. So it was like magic for them," Dawn Elliot, David Sanchez Elementary School's principal told KSBY.

The mural is permanent and will have an anti-graffiti coat. It's set to be finished by Sunday with an open campus event next Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the mural.