Santa Maria summer concert series returns Sunday

While the official start of summer is still a few days away, Sunday was the start of the City of Santa Maria’s ‘Summer Concerts in the Park’ series.

The free concerts showcase a variety of music genres and feature fun, family friendly activities.

Sunday’s concert featured a performance by Skylites and was hosted at Rotary Centennial Park.

The concerts will be every Sunday afternoon through August 27.

“Our next one is going to be on… next Sunday and it's going to be over the coast, Apache Park right next to him at his elementary school,” said Bianca McNeil, the Santa Maria Parks Department Program Coordinator.