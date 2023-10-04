Santa Maria tax office gearing up for rush in clients as October extension nears

As a result of the powerful storms that hit California last winter, the IRS extended its usual April tax deadline to October 16, and that date is fast approaching.

Some locals tell us they got their taxes in by the usual April 15 deadline.

“As soon as I get those W2 forms or whatever gains I got from stocks and bonds and stuff, I do it,” said Santa Maria resident Javier Romero.

However, at A+ Tax Preparations in Santa Maria, it is a different story.

“There are a lot of clients that we have that are definitely waiting until the last moment,” said Samantha Bork, an enrolled agent. “So, we expect it to be pretty busy.”

The extended October 16 deadline came after much of California was ravaged by winter storms. Bork tells KSBY many of her clients needed the extra time.

“A lot of people have lost some records and important documents in the flooding, so this has been a really good opportunity for them,” Bork added.

She says a few of her clients also had their homes, businesses and personal belongings destroyed during the winter rains, making this tax season different than most others.

“Due to the fact that it was a federally-declared national disaster, they can claim those losses on their tax return, and it is very important to find a professional that can help you with that,” Bork told KSBY.

Bork says the October 16 extension applies to tax returns and payments that normally would have been due in April, as well as 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

But with the extended deadline less than two weeks away, the team at A+ Tax Preparations is gearing up for a rush in clients coming in to file.

“We definitely recommend people to go ahead and file, and we will be open until midnight on October 16,” Bork said.

Those who wait until October 17 or later to file could be looking at a 5% late penalty on their amount due.