Santa Maria police looking for missing teen and male acquaintance

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Leslie Pantoja-Sendejas was last seen by family members on the evening of July 24, in the 1600 block of N. Broadway near a food truck.

Leslie is believed to be in Santa Maria and may be with a male acquaintance between the ages of 17 and 19 years old known as “Liam" or "Little Twisted."

https://t.co/K6IxBtX4S3

SMPD is seeking the public's assistance with locating missing 14-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/WdQ2ruK3Wk — Santa Maria Police Department (@SMPDHQ) August 19, 2023

Investigators are seeking any information that may lead to Leslie's whereabouts and the full identity of “Liam.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call police at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.

