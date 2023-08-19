Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria police looking for missing teen and male acquaintance

Santa Maria police
KSBY
Santa Maria police
Posted at 7:16 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 22:18:47-04

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Leslie Pantoja-Sendejas was last seen by family members on the evening of July 24, in the 1600 block of N. Broadway near a food truck.

Leslie is believed to be in Santa Maria and may be with a male acquaintance between the ages of 17 and 19 years old known as “Liam" or "Little Twisted."

Investigators are seeking any information that may lead to Leslie's whereabouts and the full identity of “Liam.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call police at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg