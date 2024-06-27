Santa Maria teen suspected of killing one man and injuring another in Saturday shooting

On Saturday, the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of N. Benwiley Avenue. Two men were shot outside of a home where a large party was being held.

One of the victims, 27-year-old Miguel Pablo-Morelos, died of his injuries. Police identified the second victim as a 19-year-old man from Santa Maria, who they say sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau identified the shooter as a 17-year-old boy from Santa Maria who police say is a known gang member.

Investigators reportedly tracked the teen to an address in Santa Barbara where he was arrested late Tuesday evening.

Police say a 16-year-old boy, believed to be an associate of the shooter, was also arrested at the suspect's location. Both teens were booked into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Detectives say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and they are asking anyone with further information to contact Detective Swenson at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1648 or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Santa Maria Police Department's anonymous tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.