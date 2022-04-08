Santa Maria teens invited to community Spring Break pool party

Santa Maria teens in 7th through 12th grades are invited to a free Spring Break pool party, city officials announced Friday.

The party, hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 23.

It will be held at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street.

A live DJ will play music, and teens can use themed photography backdrops, inflatable pool games and lawn games.

The first 100 attendees to arrive will get a free meal and a gift bag.

Teens do not have to register ahead of time to attend.

Information on more youth spring break activities in Santa Maria can be found on the city's website.