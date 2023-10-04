Santa Maria to close portion of Main St. for family-friendly weekend event

The community is invited to the 2023 Santa Maria Open Streets event this Sunday, Oct. 8.

Main Street will be closed between Blosser Rd. and Broadway for the family-friendly event.

There will be more than 150 different activities for people to enjoy, including a bike obstacle course, Zumba, arts and crafts, soccer clinics, a climbing wall, a health and wellness fair, medical screenings, dancing, live music, and more.

"The most valuable part of Open Streets is building community, and a stronger community makes a stronger city," said Carlos Escobedo, Santa Maria Open Streets Chairman.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials say about 30,000 people attended the last Open Streets event.