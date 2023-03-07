Santa Maria to conduct Veterans Memorial Park renovation

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department says it will begin renovating Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, March 13.

City staff says renovations will begin by removing the existing and aging playground equipment. This is the early stages of a year-long renovation.

The renovation of Veterans Memorial Park will include a park redesign that consists of adding exercise stations, walking paths, a playground with inclusive features, and picnic areas. Renovations will also include a memorial garden with a monument, benches, and a masonry wall with a mural depicted on it.

The parking area between the park and the Veterans Memorial Community Center will be transformed to create an event plaza. The area in front of the Veterans Memorial Community Center will have a patriotic atmosphere with flags, banners, artwork, and memorials to honor Veterans and inspire youth.

City officials say the renovation is funded by a $2.1 million grant from the California Park Development & Community Revitalization Program, which was generated by the California State Parks Proposition 68.