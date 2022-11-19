Santa Maria to host pumpkin smashing event on Sunday

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is partnering with the Recreation and Parks Department to host a Pumpkin Smashing Event on Sunday, November 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event will be held at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway (Highway 135) and Cook Street.

Admission and parking are free.

Participants may bring any size and quantity of pumpkins and gourds and throw them into a collection bin (provided by Engel & Gray/Harvest Blend Compost) or aim them at targets on the ground.

This event is intended to be a fun way for the community to divert pumpkins from the landfill by providing a location for residents to bring their organic waste for composting.

All pumpkins and gourds must be free of inorganic materials such as candles and other decorations.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270.