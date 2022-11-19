Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria to host pumpkin smashing event on Sunday

pumpkins.JPG
KSBY stock image
pumpkins.JPG
Posted at 8:40 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 11:41:01-05

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is partnering with the Recreation and Parks Department to host a Pumpkin Smashing Event on Sunday, November 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event will be held at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway (Highway 135) and Cook Street.

Admission and parking are free.

Participants may bring any size and quantity of pumpkins and gourds and throw them into a collection bin (provided by Engel & Gray/Harvest Blend Compost) or aim them at targets on the ground.

This event is intended to be a fun way for the community to divert pumpkins from the landfill by providing a location for residents to bring their organic waste for composting.

All pumpkins and gourds must be free of inorganic materials such as candles and other decorations.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png