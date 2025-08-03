Santa Maria traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun

A traffic stop in Santa Maria Saturday led to the discovery of drugs and guns, according to Santa Maria police.

Police say officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team pulled over a vehicle at around 6:17 p.m. near Benwiley Avenue and El Camino Street after seeing the driver using a cell phone.

Police say during the traffic stop, officers confirmed the driver, identified as Nathan Hernandez, 24 of Santa Maria, was using a cell phone and also discovered he did not have a valid driver license.

Police say an open container of alcohol, 6.25 grams of suspected narcotics, an unserialized polymer 9mm handgun, more than $900 in cash, and other things related to narcotics sales were also found in the vehicle.

Hernandez and his passenger, identified as Julio C. Vargas-Chavez, 21, of Santa Maria, were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges and were later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to police.