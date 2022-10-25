Santa Maria Transit hosting workshops on unmet transit needs

Santa Maria Regional Transit is hosting multiple workshops where residents can talk about unmet transit needs.

Two workshops will be held on November 30 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The first workshop will be held from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

The second workshop is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend in person, both workshops will also be available via Zoom and public comment can also be sent to smrtcomments@cityofsantamaria.org.

The public input meetings are required by the California Transportation Development Act.