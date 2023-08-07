Santa Maria transit unveils new bus line; offers public free rides through Aug. 20

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) has unveiled a new bus line on a popular city route to help ease rider congestion at high-demand times, the city announced.

Route 13X, the new line, will serve select stops on north Broadway along Taylor Street and Donovan Road where demand is greatest, primarily due to families and students who attend nearby Pioneer Valley High School.

Route 13x will only operate during the academic year, Monday to Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

“It is common for Routes 2, 3, and 9, which serve northern Santa Maria, to reach capacity as many riders use them to attend school, medical, employment and commercial opportunities in the area,” Gamaliel Anguiano said, who is the city’s transit manager, in a city release detailing the new line. “We anticipate this next fall to be another busy period.”

The city is also offering the public rides on all SMRT routes free of charge from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 20. Those are the first two weeks on school in Santa Maria.

"This is part of Santa Maria's Smart City Safe City Initiative, but we're trying to deliver our public services in a much more effective and attractive manner,” Gamaliel Anguiano said, who is the city’s transit manager. “Public transit being a big part of that"

Officials with SMRT said the transit authority has seen a 96% increase in ridership since the lowest point during the pandemic.

To learn more visit the SMRT website.