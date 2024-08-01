2 people dead, 1 injured in Santa Maria car crash

Two people are dead and one suffered moderate injuries in a car crash in Santa Maria Thursday morning.

It happened at around 9:15 a.m.

Police say a woman driving eastbound on Stowell Road collided with another car headed south on Bradley Road after she ran a red light.

A male driver and a female passenger in the southbound vehicle both died, according to police.

The woman driving on Stowell Road was reported to have moderate injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

Police say the roadway will be closed until further notice.