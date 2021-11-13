Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrates "America Recycles Day"

"America Recycles Day" is just around the corner, and the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is celebrating early.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, department is holding a free Recycle Bin Distribution event to encourage locals to recycle within their households. Organizers say the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill off of East Main Street. There will be a no-contact pick-up for those interested in taking home a bin.

Additionally, residents can drop off recyclable materials at the Recycling Park before stopping at the distribution booth to pick up their free bin.

The Utilities Department says the indoor recycling bin is perfect for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass, and cardboard. Two containers are allowed per household.

Continuing on with the "America Recycles Day" activities, the department will also be handing out recycled-material promotional items at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill on Sunday, Nov. 14.

"America Recycles Day" or "National Recycling Day" is observed on the 15th of Nov. every year. It is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling.

Any questions about the local recycling festivities can be directed to the Santa Maria Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 7270.