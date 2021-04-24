Santa Maria Utilities Department holds weekend events to celebrate Earth Day

The city of Santa Maria Utilities Department is holding two events this weekend to celebrate Earth Day.

The first event, free recycle bin distribution, took place Saturday afternoon to promote household recycling among community members.

The event featured contact-less pickup to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We've got to keep the planet clean. Plastic doesn't go away, it lasts for a long time and you can recycle it and make something else out of it, it's great I think. I'm all for recycling," Orcutt resident Sotero Lopez said.

The second event is set for Sunday, where community members visiting the Santa Maria Regional Landfill will receive recycled-material promotional items.