Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo Women's Marches on Saturday

The community is invited to participate in the fifth annual Santa Maria Valley Women's March and the San Luis Obispo Women's March which will both take place on Saturday.

The San Luis Obispo Women's March will be at Mitchell Park at 1445 Santa Rosa St from 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees can RSVP here.

The Santa Maria Valley Women's March will be at the Minami Center located at 600 W. Enos Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rally will begin at 11 a.m. and there will be live music and guest speakers from community organizations and social services. Then the rally will be followed by the march which will begin at noon. The march will begin heading east on Enos Drive then will go north on Broadway and west on Stowell and will end south on Depot.

Language interpretation will be provided at this march and will take place rain or shine.