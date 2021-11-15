Santa Maria Valley Bike Run helping community ahead of the holidays.

Motorcyclists rode for a cause on Sunday morning as part of the 15th annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run.

The poker run benefits local children of Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Lompoc, partnering with the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots. Each participant was asked to donate at least one new and unwrapped toy.

The group of bikes left the Santa Maria Elks Lodge at 10 a.m. and made stops in Guadalupe, San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, and Nipomo before returning back to the lodge.

Sponsored by the Touring Elks motorcycle club, the lodge party afterwards featured a barbecue, raffle, and music for those who participated.

People could purchase the raffles tickets for different prizes with all money going towards purchasing toys for kids.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to put a smile on the faces of many children.

"It's huge, it's something that's really near and dear to us with all that's going on in the world, families are sometimes making choices and toys sometimes fall down the list. So something like this we get really rallied behind to get some things for these kids for Christmas," said Kris Murdock, Vice President of the Touring Elks Motorcycle Club.

About 150 to 200 bikers came out for the annual event.