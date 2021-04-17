Santa Maria Valley Chamber asking for community input

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber wants to hear from local businesses and residents.

Officials with the Chamber say they want to focus the organization's efforts on how to best impact the community.

"As we emerge from the pandemic and look ahead to the future for the Santa Maria Valley, we see so much potential but also recognize there are issues in our community that the Chamber can play a critical role in addressing,” Glenn Morris, President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, said in a press release.

To fill out the survey, click here.