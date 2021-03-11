Menu

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce partnering with local nonprofit

Posted at 11:56 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 02:57:00-05

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce announced it will be partnering with the local nonprofit "Partners in Education."

This partnership will connect Santa Maria businesses with local students who want hands-on career experience.

The Chamber currently has dozens of students waiting in the program, according to the Director of Member and Community Engagement for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses who want to be a part of the program can contact the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. You can also learn more and how to get involved by visiting their website.

