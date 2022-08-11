Watch Now
Santa Maria Valley Chamber's annual awards gala is three weeks away

2022 Annual Awards Gala is at the Santa Maria Veterans' Memorial Center
Posted at 6:32 PM, Aug 10, 2022
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber's annual awards gala is three weeks away.

It will take place at Santa Maria Veterans' Memorial Center on Sept. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This is a chance to celebrate community excellence and honor the individuals, organizations and businesses who have shown their commitment to positively impacting the Santa Maria Valley community.

Chamber member pricing is $70 per ticket and $130 for two tickets. Future member pricing is $95 for a single ticket and $180 for two tickets.

The ticket price includes wine and heavy appetizers for the event.

Award honorees will include the Robert P. Hatch Citizens of the Year, Large & Small Business of the Year, Non-profit of the year, Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award, Young Professional of the Year, Tourism Partner of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.

To learn more and register, visit this website.

