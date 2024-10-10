Santa Maria Valley Chamber's annual gala recognizes members old and new

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber is hosting its 2024 Annual Awards Gala to celebrate the achievements of the community.

The Chamber will take the time to recognize the contributions of local businesses, organizations and community leaders.

At 6 p.m., at the Allan Hancock College Fine Arts Complex, the event will honor outstanding members, install new members and recognize outgoing ones.

“Our Annual Awards Gala is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to the remarkable individuals and organizations that shape our Santa Maria Valley.” Michael Boyer, Santa Maria Valley Chamber President and CEO

For more information on the Chamber and its work, you can visit santamaria.com.