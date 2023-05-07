Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival called a “sweet success"

With the 2023 Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival now in the books, organizers are looking forward to the annual Santa Barbara County Fair.

The Strawberry Festival took place April 28-30 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

According to the Fairpark, the three-day event was a "sweet success" with more than 30,000 attendees. The festival included more than 80 vendors, a carnival, classic car show, live entertainment, and strawberry tastings. New this year were a chalk festival and Vitalant blood drive.

The 130th Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 12-16, with presale tickets available starting June 9.

This year's theme is "Adventure Awaits."

For information about registering to show at the fair or applying for a vendor space, click here.