Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival called a “sweet success"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:56 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 12:56:01-04

With the 2023 Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival now in the books, organizers are looking forward to the annual Santa Barbara County Fair.

The Strawberry Festival took place April 28-30 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

According to the Fairpark, the three-day event was a "sweet success" with more than 30,000 attendees. The festival included more than 80 vendors, a carnival, classic car show, live entertainment, and strawberry tastings. New this year were a chalk festival and Vitalant blood drive.

The 130th Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 12-16, with presale tickets available starting June 9.

This year's theme is "Adventure Awaits."

For information about registering to show at the fair or applying for a vendor space, click here.

