Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival saw increased attendance this year

Organizers of the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival are reporting an increase in attendance this year compared to 2019.

The festival was held over three days from April 29 to May 1 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

It was the first time the festival was held in its traditional form since the start of the pandemic. Last year, the Fairpark hosted a drive-thru event called "Strawberry Cruzin'" and in 2020, the festival was canceled completely.

This year, even though official numbers aren't in just yet, festival organizers are pleased with the attendance.

They say Saturday's attendance was up 25% and on Sunday it was up 50%. Friday also reportedly saw a slight increase from previous years.

Organizers say beverage sales were also up.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is now gearing up for the Santa Barbara County Fair which runs July 13-17.