Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

The Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley is back and operating since it shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

The trolley began in 2017, and has not operated since 2019.

The relaunch of the wine trolley includes four different winery tops in the Santa Maria Valley.

Organizers hope this will help better educate the community and visitors when it comes to different wineries in the area.

"It's just a great experience, you get to experience a few of our tasting rooms out in old town Orcutt and Santa Maria, and also just coming out to wine country to see what we have to offer here," said Erin Gabel, Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce Tourism Coordinator.

The trolley runs in a loop visiting all four wineries within about an hour.

To find out more about the wineries the trolley visits and to purchase tickets, click here.