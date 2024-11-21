Santa Maria 'violent felon' sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

A Santa Maria gang member and convicted felon was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of illegally possessing narcotics and ammunition.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 41-year-old Santa Maria resident Rodolfo Uriarte was convicted of possessing methamphetamine and dozens of rounds of ammunition, including some found inside a "ghost gun," or a firearm lacking a serial number.

Uriarte reportedly pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to five felony charges, including two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of being a felon and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

Officials say the Santa Maria resident has been in federal custody since November of 2023.

An investigation into Uriarte's criminal activity was most recently conducted in October of 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During that time, authorities reportedly made controlled purchases of methamphetamine and a loaded "ghost gun" from the convicted felon.

Separately, Uriarte was arrested by Santa Maria Police in October of 2023 after a traffic stop revealed that he was driving a stolen car.

A search of that vehicle allegedly resulted in the seizure of a rifle case, several loaded AR-15 magazines, and 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Authorities also found over 86 grams of methamphetamine hidden throughout the vehicle.

Uriarte is not legally allowed to possess ammunition because of his criminal history, which includes felony convictions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for second-degree robbery in 2005, assault with a deadly weapon in 2010, and a domestic violence conviction in 2014.

Uriarte also possessed the ammunition knowing that he was subject to a June 2022 restraining order out of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

“Thanks to the diligent efforts of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, a violent felon was apprehended and has now received a lengthy prison term,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada in a press release. “Working together, we can make our streets safer by removing repeated offenders from our communities.”