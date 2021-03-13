Santa Maria volunteers give free showers, other services to homeless community members

A group of volunteers in Santa Maria offered free showers, haircuts, clothes and food to homeless community members on Friday.

The Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria provides these services to individuals facing homelessness every week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Santa Barbara AmeriCorps and Northern Santa Barbara County United Way were also at the church Friday providing assistance.

Volunteers said 10 to 20 homeless community members get these services when they are available.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the local community, places offering showers and laundry services for homeless community members were forced to shut down, halting accessible services to those experiencing homelessness.

One of those community members, Michelle Lawrence, says the small gesture goes a long way.

"It's not just the showers and the clothing, but it's also the people who make me feel like I'm really a person, not just a homeless person," said Lawrence. "Just to be able to take a shower once or twice a week is more than my words could ever say."