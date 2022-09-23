Watch Now
Santa Maria warns about phone scam that targets city water

Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 22, 2022
A scam focused on contaminated water is circulating among Santa Maria residents but has no basis in reality, the city said Thursday.

In a tweet the city shared, they said community members have been getting calls and text which say their water is contaminated or their water service could be disconnected.

The city says that the people behind the calls and text are trying to get a response so they can sell water filters.

Officials say that the claims are baseless and that Santa Maria water is safe, and note that residents can call the city if they have any concerns.

