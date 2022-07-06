Community members have a chance to catch a ride to the Santa Barbara County Fair for free.

Santa Maria will offer free trolley rides on Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 17 to the Santa Barbara County Fair.

The Santa Barbara County Fair is partnering with Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) to provide the rides from the Harbor Freight/Vallarta bus stop on Broadway (Highway 135) to the Santa Maria Fairpark at 937 South Thornburg Street.

This is a way to get to and from the fair with no need to pay for parking or gas.

The times are 2-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

The trolley will come approximately every 15 to 20 minutes.