Santa Maria woman convicted of hitting police officer with car

A Santa Maria woman faces a sentence of more than six years in state prison after a jury found her guilty of striking a police officer with her car.

On February 23, 2023, Arroyo Grande police responded to a reported domestic disturbance call in the area of Courtland St. and Grand Ave. Laura Lee Millar, 44, was one of the two people reportedly involved.

When officers arrived, Millar got into a car and drove off. An officer tried to stop her, but Millar continued driving and struck the officer, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Millar fled the scene and about 30 minutes later, a California Highway Patrol officer spotted her on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton driving at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Millar was convicted of three felonies -- hit and run causing injury, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08% causing injury.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, February 29.